Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.32

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 1416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

MYE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $900.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.38%.

In other Myers Industries news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

