Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$700.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Myriad Genetics stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.20. 802,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,821. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -176.58 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average of $25.53.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYGN. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

