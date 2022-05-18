National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.72 on June 1st

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.
National Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.
Shares of NKSH stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $39.19.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About National Bankshares (Get Rating)
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
