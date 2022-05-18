National Bankshares, Inc. (NKSH) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.72 on June 1st

National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.72 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th.

National Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 43.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect National Bankshares to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.3%.

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.31. National Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $39.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in National Bankshares by 7.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of National Bankshares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

