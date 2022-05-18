National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 24,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 173,438 shares.The stock last traded at $48.50 and had previously closed at $49.45.

FIZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.29.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 2,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.