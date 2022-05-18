National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) traded down 3.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. 115,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57,497% from the average session volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Express Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get National Express Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.31.

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.