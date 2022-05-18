Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading Up 5.9%

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 388,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £416,894.46 and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Nautilus Marine Services PLC focuses on identifying and assessing opportunities to purchase assets in the offshore service industry. The company holds Bolivar and Bocachico association contracts in the Magdalena Valley of Colombia. It also provides offshore services, including diving and inspection in the Gulf of Mexico.

