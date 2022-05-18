Nautilus Marine Services (LON:NAUT) Trading Up 5.9%

Nautilus Marine Services PLC (LON:NAUT – Get Rating) shares were up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 388,002 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 187,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.75 ($0.01).
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £416,894.46 and a P/E ratio of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.33, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 2.55.
Nautilus Marine Services Company Profile (LON:NAUT)
