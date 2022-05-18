Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:JSM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.