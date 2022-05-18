Navios Maritime (NM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 19th.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 726.56%. The firm had revenue of $156.79 million during the quarter.

Navios Maritime stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. The company had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. Navios Maritime has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.73.

NM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navios Maritime from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Navios Maritime from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Navios Maritime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 136.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the second quarter worth $170,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

