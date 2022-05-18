NEAR Protocol Price Hits $6.37 on Top Exchanges (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 18th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $4.40 billion and approximately $494.47 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $6.37 or 0.00021324 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00110944 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.00329957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00008354 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,673,760 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

