Neon Bloom (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Shares Down 1.5%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.20. 1,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.27.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc is a principal investment firm specializing in acquisitions. The firm primarily invests in innovative agriculture and ancillary technology products and services across the globe. Neon Bloom, Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

