Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NRDY. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nerdy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nerdy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nerdy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.70.

Get Nerdy alerts:

NYSE:NRDY opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. Nerdy has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $13.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.85.

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $42.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.65 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 117.54% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $1,000,764.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Nerdy in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nerdy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.