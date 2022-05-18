Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after purchasing an additional 122,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 211,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,983,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,180,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,888,000 after acquiring an additional 176,500 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,856,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,483 shares of company stock worth $4,386,457 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $85.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.88 and a twelve month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

