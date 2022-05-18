New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Jersey Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of New Jersey Resources stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,874,000 after purchasing an additional 266,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,042,000 after acquiring an additional 111,859 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,203,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,897,000 after acquiring an additional 589,747 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after acquiring an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

