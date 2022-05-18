New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $173,406.66 in Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2022

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Staples also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 20th, William Staples sold 13,175 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50.

NYSE NEWR traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,680. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Cowen dropped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

Recommended Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.