New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) CEO Sells $173,406.66 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CEO William Staples sold 4,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $173,406.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,883 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,430.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William Staples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, William Staples sold 13,175 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50.

NYSE NEWR traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,680. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 0.99. New Relic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEWR. Cowen dropped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on New Relic from $90.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in New Relic by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

