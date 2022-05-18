Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, Edison Inv. Res Forecasts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Edison Inv. Res reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 17th. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.69.

NYSE:NEM opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.99 and a 200 day moving average of $66.19. Newmont has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $602,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 90,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $33,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,843 shares of company stock worth $5,199,013. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

