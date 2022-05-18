News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Stock Holdings Increased by Blue Grotto Capital LLC

Blue Grotto Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,450,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 399,609 shares during the quarter. News accounts for about 7.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned 0.25% of News worth $32,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the third quarter worth $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of News by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of News by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,704,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.18. News Co. has a 1-year low of $16.53 and a 1-year high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. News’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

