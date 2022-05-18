Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

Nexstar Media Group stock traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.02. 5,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,071. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

In other news, COO Thomas Carter sold 5,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.48, for a total value of $927,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 889 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $164,287.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $7,075,467 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

