Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.45

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 110150 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

A number of research firms have commented on NHK. Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Laurentian set a C$3.75 price objective on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada began coverage on Nighthawk Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of C$62.63 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.78.

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nighthawk Gold news, Director Keyvan Salehi bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at C$322,000. Also, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,241,142 shares in the company, valued at C$12,247,382.12. Insiders acquired a total of 317,500 shares of company stock worth $236,020 in the last quarter.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

