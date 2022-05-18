NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Receives $29.79 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.79.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of NMI from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get NMI alerts:

Shares of NMIH opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NMI has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.25.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,405,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NMI in the third quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of NMI by 27.8% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,696,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,596,000 after purchasing an additional 586,011 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NMI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,599,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,144,000 after purchasing an additional 568,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NMI by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,585,000 after purchasing an additional 551,924 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NMI (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.