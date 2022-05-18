Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $24.82

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.82, but opened at $23.16. Nordstrom shares last traded at $22.47, with a volume of 82,366 shares changing hands.

JWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordstrom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Nordstrom from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.24.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 57.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

