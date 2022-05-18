Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.73 Per Share

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 1.73 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Northrop Grumman has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Northrop Grumman to earn $27.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

NOC stock traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, hitting $459.28. 580,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 994,993. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $490.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $390.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 4,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.40, for a total transaction of $1,826,791.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.99, for a total transaction of $64,678.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,816 shares of company stock worth $4,119,823. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 79.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,214.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

