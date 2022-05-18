Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Short Interest Update

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,900 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the April 15th total of 285,200 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Nouveau Monde Graphite stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $309.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $16.29.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite (Get Rating)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship project is the Matawinie property that includes 392 mining claims covering an area of 21,750 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.