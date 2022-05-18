Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $205.00 million-$213.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $206.16 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $126.63 on Wednesday. Novanta has a 12-month low of $114.31 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.17 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.96 and a 200-day moving average of $147.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novanta will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair upgraded Novanta from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

