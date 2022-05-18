NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Receives $42.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in NRG Energy by 6.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 544,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 270,151 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 73,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,982 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,686,000. Finally, Strategic Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,297. NRG Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.91.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.52%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

