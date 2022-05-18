Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings per share of $1.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NUS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $45.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average of $47.92. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

