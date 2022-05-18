NULS Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a market cap of $20.30 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.97 or 0.00527842 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00034326 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,768.81 or 1.66107864 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008898 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

