Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Trading Up 11.4%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES – Get Rating) shares shot up 11.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.23 and last traded at $2.15. 249,200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,113,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

