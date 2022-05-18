Nwam LLC Buys 283 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,111 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,325,309,000 after purchasing an additional 127,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,868,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,520,000 after buying an additional 266,022 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MU. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $74.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

