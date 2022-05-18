Nwam LLC Has $451,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of AON by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total transaction of $2,119,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock worth $11,807,251. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AON stock opened at $279.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.94. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $223.19 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.90.

AON Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.