Nwam LLC Has $556,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 22,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter.

HYEM stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $23.96.

