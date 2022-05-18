Nwam LLC Has $599,000 Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

COIN opened at $70.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.52 and a 200 day moving average of $211.55. The company has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a PE ratio of 7.46. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

