Nwam LLC Increases Position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Nwam LLC raised its position in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 610.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $228,000.

Get Invesco China Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA CQQQ opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $38.34 and a 1 year high of $85.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco China Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.