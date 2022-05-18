Nwam LLC Invests $753,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Nwam LLC bought a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,877 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 322.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3,900.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 220.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,074.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $252.94 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.72 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $290.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.01.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.32. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

