Nwam LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 374.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,727 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 12,262.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.25.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

