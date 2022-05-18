Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nwam LLC cut its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 84.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,556 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SEA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of SEA by 3.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,371 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 3,240 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SEA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $435.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

SE stock opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. SEA had a negative net margin of 24.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

