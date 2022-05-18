Nwam LLC Sells 11,622 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 297.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of SIL opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

