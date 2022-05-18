NXM Reaches Market Cap of $442.03 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 18th. In the last seven days, NXM has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One NXM coin can now be purchased for about $66.92 or 0.00229694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $442.03 million and approximately $12,536.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,881,153 coins and its circulating supply is 6,605,239 coins. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

