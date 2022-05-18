OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Short Interest Down 16.4% in April

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. 1,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,930. OceanPal has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $12.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 33.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OP. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of OceanPal in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

