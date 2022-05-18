OG Fan Token (OG) Market Cap Achieves $2.38 Million

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $1.86 or 0.00006398 BTC on exchanges. OG Fan Token has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $12.00 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OG Fan Token has traded up 30.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00033457 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000233 BTC.

OG Fan Token Coin Profile

OG Fan Token (CRYPTO:OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

OG Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

