Oikos (OKS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $43,855.00

Oikos (OKS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. Oikos has a market capitalization of $440,609.16 and approximately $43,855.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oikos has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,368.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.99 or 0.00595545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.75 or 0.00485204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,632.70 or 1.87005519 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00033715 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008943 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 217,293,197 coins and its circulating supply is 109,886,711 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

