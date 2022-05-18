Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI) Short Interest Down 22.7% in April

Oliveda International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of OLVI remained flat at $$0.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.06. Oliveda International has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14.

Get Oliveda International alerts:

Oliveda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heritage Media Corporation was formerly known as Lignin Industries Inc Heritage Media Corporation is based in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oliveda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oliveda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.