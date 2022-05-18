Olyseum (OLY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

Olyseum (OLY) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Olyseum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Olyseum has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Olyseum has a market capitalization of $1.71 million and $13,063.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,340.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.27 or 0.00588180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.97 or 0.00511141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00034183 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,700.56 or 1.68234208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00009029 BTC.

About Olyseum

Olyseum launched on September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,318,004,912 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Olyseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

