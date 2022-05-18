ON (NYSE:ONON) Issues Earnings Results

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. ON updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:ONON opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. ON has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONON. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in ON by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ON during the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of ON in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of ON by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ONON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ON from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ON in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

