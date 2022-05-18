Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 31.9% from the April 15th total of 780,800 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Oncorus by 10.8% in the third quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 55,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Oncorus in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Oncorus by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Oncorus during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncorus in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oncorus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Oncorus from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 874 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 4.26. Oncorus has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Research analysts expect that Oncorus will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Oncorus

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. The company's lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating various cancers.

