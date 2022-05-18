Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.26 on Exchanges

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 18th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $227.38 million and $26.42 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00103907 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00020865 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00017103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.54 or 0.00320530 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

