Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Holdings Lowered by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $68.97 and a one year high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 383.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other Oracle news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

