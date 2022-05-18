Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.49

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.49 and last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 240803 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler cut Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.85.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

In related news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $504,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 115.6% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 469.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

