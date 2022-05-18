Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in April

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. Orica has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.
Orica Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orica (OCLDF)
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Now’s The Time To Buy Disney (NYSE: DIS)
- Target Follows Walmart Lower In A Downward Spiral Of Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.