Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF) Short Interest Up 31.6% in April

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the April 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OCLDF remained flat at $$9.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. Orica has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Get Orica alerts:

Orica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.