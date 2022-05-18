Origin Dollar Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Origin Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market cap of $63.46 million and approximately $123,752.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.00512999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00035791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52,617.08 or 1.74315869 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 63,559,629 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

