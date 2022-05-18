OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW) Financial Contrast

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) and SolarWindow Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDW – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OriginClear and SolarWindow Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarWindow Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OriginClear and SolarWindow Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $4.14 million 2.31 -$2.12 million ($0.18) -0.10 SolarWindow Technologies N/A N/A -$7.91 million ($0.11) -26.64

OriginClear has higher revenue and earnings than SolarWindow Technologies. SolarWindow Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OriginClear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and SolarWindow Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -51.13% N/A -80.26% SolarWindow Technologies N/A -45.59% -44.73%

Volatility and Risk

OriginClear has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarWindow Technologies has a beta of 2.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About OriginClear (Get Rating)

OriginClear, Inc. provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins. The company also designs and manufactures a line of water treatment systems for municipal, industrial, and pure water applications. In addition, it offers a range of services, including maintenance contracts, retrofits, and replacement assistance; and rents equipment through contracts of varying duration, as well as provides prefabricated water transport and treatment products. The company was formerly known as OriginOil, Inc. and changed its name to OriginClear, Inc. in April 2015. OriginClear, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About SolarWindow Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarWindow Technologies, Inc. engages in developing electricity-generating coatings for use in building window and glass applications. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings generate electricity by harvesting light energy from natural sun, artificial light, and low, shaded, or reflected light conditions. It applies ultra-thin layers of LiquidElectricity coatings to rigid glass, as well as flexible glass and plastic surfaces where they transform otherwise ordinary surfaces into organic photovoltaic devices. Its potential applications of LiquidElectricity coatings span various industries, including architectural, automotive, agrivoltaic, aerospace, commercial transportation, and marine. The company's LiquidElectricity coatings and SolarWindow products are under development with support from commercial contract firms and at the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory, through cooperative research and development agreements. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

